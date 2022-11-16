Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.44 and traded as high as C$22.90. Information Services shares last traded at C$22.72, with a volume of 2,986 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.71. The stock has a market cap of C$402.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.