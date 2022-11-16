InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 16,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 825.83 and a beta of 1.17.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

