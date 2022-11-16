InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
InfuSystem Stock Performance
Shares of INFU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 16,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 million, a P/E ratio of 825.83 and a beta of 1.17.
InfuSystem Company Profile
