Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ IPHA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 10,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innate Pharma Company Profile

IPHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.