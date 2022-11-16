Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.65

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63.

Innospec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $110.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $113.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innospec by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

