Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. 142,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.