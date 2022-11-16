Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.85. 142,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
