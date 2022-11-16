Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Shares Down 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 591 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.