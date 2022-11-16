InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
InPlay Oil Stock Performance
TSE:IPO traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 623,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,822. The stock has a market cap of C$294.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$5.11.
InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.
Further Reading
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.