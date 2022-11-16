InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

TSE:IPO traded down C$0.20 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 623,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,822. The stock has a market cap of C$294.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.41. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$1.61 and a 52-week high of C$5.11.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 target price on InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

