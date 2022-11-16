Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,688 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $206,049.22.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.
  • On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.
  • On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

