Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,688 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,608,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $13,638.40.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of BCOV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 298,822 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

