Insider Buying: Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Acquires 4,504 Shares of Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($29,373.91).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:EYE opened at GBX 567 ($6.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28,875.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a one year high of GBX 675 ($7.93). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 564.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 539.57.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.