Insider Buying: EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

EJF Investments Limited (LON:EJFI – Get Rating) insider Nick Watkins acquired 7,000 shares of EJF Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($11,186.84).
EJF Investments Stock Performance
Shares of EJFI stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136 ($1.60). 18,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,686. The company has a market cap of £83.16 million and a P/E ratio of 481.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.46. EJF Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 114 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 136 ($1.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
EJF Investments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.63%.
EJF Investments Company Profile
EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
Featured Articles
