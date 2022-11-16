Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CFO Purchases 51,498 Shares of Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CFO Giulio Profumo bought 51,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $11,329.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helbiz Trading Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ:HLBZ opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Helbiz by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,918,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 978,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helbiz by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 386,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Helbiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Helbiz by 1,748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 180,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

