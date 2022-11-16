Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CFO Purchases 51,498 Shares of Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CFO Giulio Profumo bought 51,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $11,329.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Helbiz Trading Down 12.0 %
NASDAQ:HLBZ opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
