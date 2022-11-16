Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Miller purchased 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,668.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Landsea Homes stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,336. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $229.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
