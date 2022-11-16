Insider Buying: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Denis F. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WW International Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 145.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WW International by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

