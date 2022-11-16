Insider Selling: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) CEO Sells 60,354 Shares of Stock

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,125. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

