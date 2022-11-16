Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 785,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,965.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 863,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

