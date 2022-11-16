Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of CMI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.26. 24,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.30.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Stories
