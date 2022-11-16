Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Sells 950 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.26. 24,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

