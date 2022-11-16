Insider Selling: Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Stock

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR – Get Rating) insider John Kingswood sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,422.82).

Estrella Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Estrella Resources alerts:

About Estrella Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Estrella Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops nickel projects in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Carr Boyd nickel project that includes three mining leases and six exploration licenses located near the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder; and Spargoville nickel project situated near South-West of Kambalda.

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.