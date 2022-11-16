Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells 95,299 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $143,901.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,431.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 351,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,587. The company has a market cap of $482.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About loanDepot

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

