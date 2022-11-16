Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 5,741 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 75.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 760,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

