Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $42,548.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MODN stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,084. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,724,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Model N by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

