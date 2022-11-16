Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 169 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RMD traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 290,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.10.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ResMed

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.