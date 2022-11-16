Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
