Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

Insignia Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ ISIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 3,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097. The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.