Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Intel stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

