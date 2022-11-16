Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 241,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 828,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,921,000 after acquiring an additional 146,687 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 262,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. 14,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,181. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Get Rating

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

