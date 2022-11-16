International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 1,221,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 83,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 195,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,890,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

