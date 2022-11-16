InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 274,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,579. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $959,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,756,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

