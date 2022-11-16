Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 24,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $25.97.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
