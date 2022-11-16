Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. 24,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,892. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.51. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.