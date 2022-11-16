Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,251. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

