Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

