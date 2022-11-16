Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,834,272. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average is $293.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

