iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $49,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $50.52. 27,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,859. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

