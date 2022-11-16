iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5,095.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

