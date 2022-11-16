iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Boosted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5,095.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.