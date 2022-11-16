iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 233,630 shares.The stock last traded at $38.34 and had previously closed at $38.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.