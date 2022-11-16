iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,681 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 117,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,199,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,033,877 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22.

