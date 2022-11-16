iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 126,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $50.23 on Wednesday. 1,939,209 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

