iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,798 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.37% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,586. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

