iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,888,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

