iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $383,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,888,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $63.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.