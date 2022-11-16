iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Decreased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after buying an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after buying an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after buying an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after buying an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.25. 620,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,829,976. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

