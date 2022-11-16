iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.89. 1,381,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,188,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

