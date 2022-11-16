iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.35

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and traded as high as $27.37. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 898,478 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Italy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 592,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,630,000 after buying an additional 565,512 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 372,430 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 315,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 275,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 259,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 235,195 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

