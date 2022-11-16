iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 152,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.