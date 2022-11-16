iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Choreo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,711 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $86,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

