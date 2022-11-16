iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.11. 75,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

