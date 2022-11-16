iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 128,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

