iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.46. The stock had a trading volume of 183,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

