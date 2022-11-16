iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 126,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 194.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,576,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

