iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,467,448. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

