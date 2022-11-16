iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $147.33. 10,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,649. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

