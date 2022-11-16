iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $147.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,649. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.68.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
