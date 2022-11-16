iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,610,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $229,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,751,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter.

IYW traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,881. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

